Taupo Police are seeking sightings of Jan-Marie Burton who went missing yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Taupo Police are seeking sightings of Jan-Marie Burton who went missing yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Taupo Police are seeking sightings of Jan-Marie Burton who has been reported missing by her family.

Burton was last seen about 4pm yesterday and items of her clothing have been located on Kinloch Beach, near the boat ramp on Kinloch Esplanade.

If you believe you may have seen Burton since 4pm, or have information that might help police locate her, please call 111 and quote event number P049123823.