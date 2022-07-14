A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

The woman who died following a crash in Taupō on Tuesday was 38-year-old local Violet Mihi Atkins, police say.

Police were called to the crash near the intersection of Centennial Drive and State Highway 1 in Rotokawa about 10.35am.

A ute reportedly went off the road.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Today, another fatal crash occured along the same stretch of SH1, also known as the Eastern Taupō Arterial.

State Highway 1 near Taupō was closed due to a fatal crash this morning. Photo / NZME

Police earlier said one person died in the two-vehicle collision.

Police were called to the crash about 9.50am.

State Highway 1, between SH5 and Centennial Drive, was closed until late afternoon while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

UPDATE 4:25PM

This crash is now fully clear and #SH1 is OPEN again. Thank you for your patience. ^LB https://t.co/wslfNMbuqQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 14, 2022

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews sent two fire crews to the scene and St John responded with one helicopter, one ambulance and one rapid response unit.