Burnt out room at the Grand Treasure Hotel in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police continue to investigate a building fire in Rotorua over the weekend.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) crews were called to a structure fire at the Grand Treasure Hotel on Pukuatua St about 12.50am on Saturday.

A FENZ spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post when firefighters arrived on the scene there was a fire inside one room on the first floor of the building.

Two crews responded and extinguished the fire, she said.

She was not aware of any injuries associated with the incident.

A fire investigator was on scene Satuday morning.

A FENZ spokeswoman today directed questions about the fire to New Zealand Police.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.