A concert with solo pianist Lorelle McNaughton is coming to Rotorua with a colourful programme on offer.

The programme is considered a technically demanding one and with brilliant works for solo piano - Albéniz's Iberia is a sumptuous musical evocation of Spain.

Together with works by fellow Spanish composers, Granados and de Falla, Lorelle takes the audience on a colourful and varied guided tour.

New Zealand pianist Lorelle McNaughton, of Māori-Chinese and Scottish descent, was born and raised in South Auckland.

She completed her Bachelor of Music at the University of Auckland , graduating as a top scholar, before moving to Sydney for her First Class Honours and Master of Music at the Sydney Conservatorium. There she won numerous scholarships, competitions and awards.

In 2015, having developed a specialisation in Spanish repertoire, Lorelle moved to Barcelona to study at the Academia Marshall and Liceu Conservatori under renowned pianists and pedagogues.

As a performer and researcher, Lorelle enjoys a growing reputation as an interpreter of the music of Albéniz, Granados, Falla, Mompou, and other Spanish composers.

She has performed and presented lecture recitals throughout New Zealand, Australia and Europe, and won the award for Best Interpretation of Spanish Music at the Barcelona Piano Academy.

Lorelle also performs a wide range of piano repertoire, having recently played Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor and Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals with the Hawke's Bay Orchestra.

She has performed as special guest at the Oceania exhibition at the Royal Academy of

Arts in London, and gave the opening-ceremony recital for the NZ Junior Piano Competition too.



Lorelle is a founding member of the piano quartet Estrella which has given concerts

throughout New Zealand and the UK, and whose debut album Tui reached No 1 on the Radio NZ Classical Charts on its release.

The details

- What: Spanish Composers in Paris, solo piano Lorelle McNaughton

- When: Wednesday, May 25, 7.30pm

- Where: Thurston Theatre, John Paul College

- Tickets: Reserve your seat by emailing Secretary@rotoruamusic.org.nz; limited ticket sales will be available from 7pm at the venue, cash or internet banking only. $35 adults; $15 tertiary students 18-25 years; school-age children free