Our Women installation celebrates Rotorua women in business

Madelyn Skilton and Stacy Hall from Activities & Events Unlimited. Photo / Supplied

Activities & Events Unlimited and Pullman Rotorua have teamed up to celebrate local Rotorua women in business, in honour of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

The ability to nominate local women in business was extended to Rotorua locals via social media last month and organisers say the response was beyond their expectations.

The featured women in the installation, called Our Women, come from many different industries – from plumbing to dancing, and everything in between.

The Our Women installation can be viewed at Pullman Rotorua in the lobby, including featured stories of local women. The installation is available for anyone to see with the Rotorua public invited to interact with some of the women and take photos.

Pullman Rotorua is hosting an International Women's Day cocktail event on Tuesday from 5.30pm to celebrate Our Women. Entry is free, with canapes provided throughout the night.

Our Women stories will also be featured at the event. Spaces are limited and guests must register at Eventbrite to secure their spot.

For more information or to register for the cocktail evening, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/international-womens-day-cocktail-night-tickets-280551235297