Contact us

EDITORIAL:
Editor: Kim Gillespie editor@dailypost.co.nz
Regional content leaders: Jo Raphael, Sonya Bateson and Samantha Motion
news@dailypost.co.nz
Newsdesk: 07 343 6895
COMPLAINTS:
The Rotorua Daily Post is subject to NZ Media Council procedures. Complaints to be first directed in writing to complaints@dailypost.co.nz.
If not satisfied with the response, the complaint may be referred to the Media Council PO Box 10-879, The Terrace, Wellington 6143. Further details and an online complaints form are available at www.mediacouncil.org.nz. Please include relevant material and any correspondence on the issue.
ADVERTISING:
Advertising Sales Manager: Sam Dick, sam.dick@nzme.co.nz
Advertising sales: (07) 348 6199 Classified: P: (07) 348 6199 E: classifiedsbop@nzme.co.nz
SUBSCRIPTIONS & DELIVERIES:
Subscriptions/Deliveries www.nzme.co.nz/subscriptions or phone 0800 001 099
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers to editor@dailypost.co.nz. Please note the following:
- Letters should not exceed 200 words.
- They should be opinion based on facts or current events.
- If possible, please email.
- No noms-de-plume.
- Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.
- Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.
- Local letter writers given preference.
- Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.
- Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.
- The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.