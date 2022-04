A boil water notice is in place for all residents connected to the Ōhiwa water supply. Photo / NZME

A boil water notice is in place for all residents connected to the Ōhiwa water supply. Photo / NZME

Ōpōtiki District Council has issued a boil water notice for all residents connected to the council's water supply in Ōhiwa.

Council staff have received a positive Ecoli reading in the Ōhiwa Water Supply network.

Further tests will be carried out over the next three days and it will provide an update when the results have been received.