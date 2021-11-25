Opinion - Paul Hickey: Traffic lights, Christmas elves and Christmas Lights Trail

Christmas is now less than a month away - a child dressed as Elf on a Shelf. Photo / Getty Images

Christmas is now less than a month away - a child dressed as Elf on a Shelf. Photo / Getty Images

There has been plenty of talk over recent weeks about traffic light systems.

I actually find the whole concept of the Covid protection system pretty easy to understand within the broad scope of it all, but like all these new rushed through ideas, the devil will be in the detail.

I do fear that we will move into 'red' next week, which as reported earlier this week will be a blow and another kick in the guts for our local community. But I will live in hope until the announcement gets made!

But back to traffic lights.

The stretch of Amohau St from Fenton to Ranolf can be extremely frustrating as a driver if you happen to catch red lights all the way along this short piece of tarmac.

More and more red lights are being run, and there really is no reason for it.

One of the most dangerous is the lights that control the crossing from Tutanekai to Rotorua Central.

As a pedestrian I have twice within the past week been less than a metre away from being hit by cars going straight through a red light.

Take care out there Rotorua, and drivers need to pay more attention and plan for trips to take longer.

***

It is crazy to think that Christmas is now less than a month away.

But with that revelation comes the joy of Christmas music (yes it will be coming soon to The Hits), decorations in the house, and one of my favourite things on social media, Elf on a Shelf.

If you are not aware of the phenomenon, this is a popular doll that parents place around their home in the run-up to Christmas to "monitor" if the kids are being naughty or nice.

Kids then find the elf in a different spot in the midst of activity each morning.

I am constantly amazed by the creativity of parents … ahem sorry the elves … but that creativity may need to be a bit different this year.

It seems the Elf on a Shelf may be the latest item that could be in short supply this year, thanks to the supply chain backlog.

All kinds of businesses across the globe have been scrambling to manage a stalled supply chain that's created a serious backlog of inventory at major ports and a shortage of workers to deliver it.

But the problem is particularly harrowing for companies that make a highly seasonal product with a tight sales window, like the Elf on the Shelf.

I suppose we can just tell kids the elf is still judging them, but this year from a dark shipping container in a crowded, far-off port via some fancy smartphone-based technology.

I'm sure they'll buy it and still be nice.

***

On the subject of Christmas, how sad that Rotorua had to join the growing list of Christmas parades being cancelled across the country.

I know the team here tried desperately to make it happen, but let's just make 2022 the biggest ever to make up for it right?

But the Christmas Lights Trail for 2021 is back thanks to Professionals McDowell Real Estate.

We've got plenty of locals who have signed up to decorate their homes and light up Rotorua.

The lights turn on next Wednesday, so keep an eye on our website to download a location map.

***

