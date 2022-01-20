Visitors enjoying the new playground this week. Photo / NZME

Happy New Year! And already it feels like 2022 will mirror previous years, at least in the speed stakes. Over half of January has gone already.

I hope that you managed to get a bit of time off, and enjoyed a happy and safe holiday period wherever you went, and whatever it was you did.

I managed a couple of weeks off work and just spent most of it relaxing at home. With the summer weather being like it was, I was glad for our pool in the backyard which got plenty of use.

It was a nice recharge, but back into it now on the radio show, so I'm hoping you'll be part of The Hits Rotorua whānau in 2022.

***

One of the highlights for our city over this summer period has surely been the opportunity to show off our new and world-class Lakefront area.

It has been great to see so many people walking the boardwalk at all times of the day and night enjoying the landscaping and the boardwalk, and of course the kids enjoying all the fun of the playground that was finished just in time for the break.

It is sad though to see that some people aren't happy.

Apparently they believe that there should have been massive shade sails erected over the playground.

I had to laugh because last time I looked there is plenty of natural shade with some pretty big trees right there.

***

I haven't had the chance to head to Reading Cinemas lately, but it seems plenty of people have been heading to the movies with some pretty big titles being released recently.

That includes Spider-Man, who is impressing everyone these days — not only with his box-office numbers, but also with his incredible feats of athleticism, as he battles multiple villains on the big screen.

But what kind of toll on the body will the exploits of Spidey and his superhero peers be dealing with in their golden years?

Not really the kind of thought that had ever crossed my mind, but a team of researchers in Australia did wonder, and they set about finding out!

They looked at the behavioural factors of five Marvel superheroes and found that their lifestyles will likely lead to chronic health issues in old age.

They found these characters are more prone to dementia, life-changing physical injuries, and disability because of their exposure to loud noises, air pollution, and head injuries.

The good news for Spiderman is that because he is strong, flexible and agile, he is less likely to fall when he is old.

But his nightly crime-fighting means he is unlikely to be getting the eight to 10 hours of sleep recommended, which makes him prone to mental health problems, obesity, and unintentional injuries.

The good news is that superheroes get regular exercise, which is good for their long-term health.

They also have many social connections, which reduces their risk of dementia.

Overall the research was a bit of fun, but in seriousness the researchers say their study shows how our health behaviours impact us later in life.

***

This weekend is one of my favourite local weekends of the year as the Rotorua Stockcar Club hosts the World Invitation Superstock Championships at TWS Paradise Valley Speedway.

I'm probably a little biased but it is a massive sporting event that brings thousands of fans to Rotorua for two massive nights of racing action.

The local drivers make up a big percentage of the 100 plus entries, but unfortunately for the second year running, the pandemic and border situation means there will be no international drivers taking part.

But it will still be an amazing weekend of action, with a very classy entry list from around Aotearoa. I can't wait!

***

