Opinion - Paul Hickey: Highlights of 2021, summer events and Merry Christmas

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2021 winners Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene. Photo / NZME

2021. What a year. Can you believe what we've been through this year?

There was so much positivity heading into the year after what was served up in 2020, and for many the year was even worse!

Maybe I should have known what was coming after the way the first week of the year started.

What was supposed to be a highlight of the year with the two-day New Zealand Superstock Championships here in Rotorua, turned into a rain-soaked nightmare for many that took six days to get completed.

But instead of dwelling on the lows and the lockdowns, I thought I would finish the year with some of my highlights of 2021…

***

Best TV – A few mentions here, with Kaley Cuoco in the dark thriller The Flight Attendant (Netflix), for some laughs it was The White Lotus (Neon), and the second series of Kiwi show One Lane Bridge (TVNZ) continued to impress.

Best Book – it is not new, but I finally got around to reading The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and it lived up to the hype. Also a mention to Kiwi crime/thriller writer Paul Cleave who continues to deliver great novels.

Best Sport – for me it was the Rotorua Rebels Superstock Team winning in February at the NZ Teams Champs, after last winning in 1986, which I saw as well. It was pretty emotional stuff!

Best Event – It is hard to go past Harcourts Dancing For Hospice. After missing last year, the city was screaming for a glam night out, and it delivered.

Harcourts Dancing For Hospice was one of the highlights for Paul this year. Photo / NZME

Best Day at Work – Once again was our Fill The Bus day for the Salvation Army Foodbank. So heart-warming to see the community come together like that.

Best Other - In among everything, my wife Katie and I also took a bit more time out and again made sure to discover some new spots around Aotearoa, from big city attractions to hidden camping gems. And finally it is a highlight in the timeline of life, but still a little sad as both our children decided to permanently move away from Rotorua. We are slowly adjusting to the next phase of life.

***

One of the best parts of summer is all the events that are on across the region, and while we bemoan the fact we have initially been stuck in the red light, forcing the abandonment of events of more than 100 people, at least we move out of that restriction for the new year.

I'm looking forward to a couple of events that had to be put off to a later date to make them viable.

New Year's night at TWS Paradise Valley Speedway will be a great way to start the year with heaps of speedway action, and a massive fireworks display.

And then the Summer Raceday at Arawa Park, which is normally around December 28, has been pushed out to Thursday, January 6.

It is always a cool day under a gazebo on the lawn enjoying the day at the races.

Let's hope we don't have to go back to those restrictions again.

***

So that brings to an end my column for the year.

I'm about to enjoy a couple of weeks off, and I am looking forward to spending time with family and friends, soaking up the sun, enjoying some good food and drinks, and summer vibes.

Christmas Day will be a bit different with neither of our children waking up in our house on the big day. So there goes our Santa Sack traditions…but that's life, right?

It truly is a special job that I get to do, and I don't take for granted the choice you make to either listen to me on the radio every day, or read my column each week.

I love what I do, and the things I get to do every day in our community, so thank you.

So to you and your whānau from all of my family, have a very Merry Christmas, a fun new year, an amazing summer holidays, be safe and enjoy it, and bring on 2022!

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.