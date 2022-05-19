Paul Hickey as MC at the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Supper Club in 2020. Photo / File

I'm so excited this week for the 20 brave locals who are stepping up, and stepping out onto stage for this year's Harcourts Dancing For Hospice.

Over the past fortnight they have met for the first time, been paired up, and faced their first lessons.

Exciting times for them, and we will follow their progress closely on my radio show.

Also exciting is the return of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Supper Club event.

This year there is a brand new Kia Sportage from Ebbett Rotorua being raffled off for the cause, which is always close to the hearts of many of our locals who give generously on this night.

Bananas have benefits

For as long as I can remember, banana sandwiches have been a staple snack in our household.

Passed down the generations, it remains a favourite of mine, as long as you can sprinkle a little sugar on it, right? And I prefer it to be mashed, not sliced.

Although to be honest I'll eat a banana anyway. They are just darned delicious and also the number one fruit to eat when you're on a budget (and who isn't at the moment, right?).

If you're one of the many who, in light of soaring prices, are trying to stretch their grocery dollars these days, here's something to keep in mind.

They're inexpensive, versatile and nutritious (carbs, fibre and potassium, and they improve gut health, help with blood sugar control and promote healthy weight management).

They're not just a portable, delicious snack - they can be made extra filling when paired with nut butter or yogurt. They also make a great topping for toast, an excellent addition to smoothies and can, of course, be mashed into baked goods.

But I might draw the line at this - it's a little-known fact, but you can also eat banana peels, either fresh or frozen.

Chainsaw safety

I have felt a little guilty this week, as I've been doing a bit of work with Stihl Shop Lakelands to support 'Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week' which is on from this Monday until Sunday, May 29.

You see, a couple of weeks ago there was a tree in our backyard that needed a quick cut, so I just grabbed the chainsaw and tidied it up without worrying about safety.

It's the good old Kiwi 'she'll be right mate' attitude, but these days we just need to watch a few videos on social media to see how quickly things can go badly wrong.

Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week targets the occasional chainsaw user (like me) who starts up their machinery every now and then, but may not give proper consideration to keeping themselves safe.

And to reinforce that message, I'm giving away a Stihl safety pack including safety chaps, muffs and safety glasses.

Time for a break

We often pass comment about how fast time is going, and this year no exception.

As I write this and look at my wall planner, I realise that I have been back at work for four and a half months since the end of the Christmas break, and I haven't had a day's leave since.

So I am more than ready for some time off and that's about to happen over the next couple of weeks.

Not that it will feel like a holiday. I'll be clocking up the kilometres with my wife Katie, visiting our kids in Wellington and Palmerston North, attending a mate's wedding in Auckland, and a couple of MC jobs for me including a trip to Hawke's Bay.

I'll be back at work for a break real soon!

