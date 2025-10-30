Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar (right) receives the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award from the airline's chief executive, Nikhil Ravishankar, at the 2025 New Zealand Tourism Awards. Photo / Brady Dyer
Rotorua’s Te Puia has claimed the country’s highest tourism honour.
The 63-hectare geothermal and cultural attraction was named Supreme Winner at the New Zealand Tourism Awards on Wednesday night.
Judges described Te Puia’s offering as “truly iconic” and recognised it across several categories, with the attraction also winning theNZME Visitor Experience Award and the Sudima Hotels Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business).
The iwi-led partnership, which incorporates the New Zealand Māori Arts and Craft Institute, was also a finalist in the Toroa ā-uta, Toroa ā-tai Māori Tourism Award.
Looking back, Cossar said Te Puia had made some “very brave moves” – something he had not realised were quite so “bold” until the awards night.
He said Rotorua took some “hard knocks” during the pandemic. Te Puia was forced to rebuild its business after closing temporarily and laying off most of its staff when its main international market dried up due to Covid-19.
Over the past year, the Galatea-based lodge developed an online cultural health and safety module with AU Consulting, helping visitors understand tikanga Māori and expected behaviours before arriving on-site.
The aim, she said, was to enhance visitor experiences while protecting and uplifting indigenous visitors and hosts.
There’s health and safety for everything, ToeToe said, but there had not been that guidance for cultural practices.
Half the proceeds from each module support Native Nations, the company’s social enterprise providing international travel opportunities for young indigenous people.
ToeToe said the recognition was shared by the wider community and came just a week after Kohutapu Lodge was named one of the North Island’s top experiences by Lonely Planet.
Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram said the awards night highlighted the “incredible passion” driving the nation’s tourism industry.
