Home / Rotorua Daily Post

On The Up: Rotorua’s Te Puia named Supreme Winner of 2025 New Zealand Tourism Awards

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar (right) receives the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award from the airline's chief executive, Nikhil Ravishankar, at the 2025 New Zealand Tourism Awards. Photo / Brady Dyer

Rotorua’s Te Puia has claimed the country’s highest tourism honour.

The 63-hectare geothermal and cultural attraction was named Supreme Winner at the New Zealand Tourism Awards on Wednesday night.

Judges described Te Puia’s offering as “truly iconic” and recognised it across several categories, with the attraction also winning the

