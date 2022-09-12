Nominations are open for the Rotorua Trust. Photo / Supplied

Nominations are open for the Rotorua Trust. Photo / Supplied

Would you like to help make a positive impact on countless kaupapa and organisations?

Nominations are open for the election of six trustees for community funder Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, operating as Rotorua Trust. Nominations close at noon on September 23.

Investment performance determines the portion of funds dispersed as grants.

Rotorua Trust has a capital amount of more than $155 million. Through sound financial management and its steadfast presence in the community, Rotorua Trust granted $3.71 million in the past financial year.

In a media statement, Rotorua Trust chief executive Jackie McCullough said, "whether you're looking to stand, or you're going to vote, we encourage you to contribute to shaping the trust's future".

"Elected trustees will determine the direction of the trust and provide governance over investment policy and objectives. Each month trustees meet to consider grant applications.

"The trust's kaupapa is 'Mō Tātau Katoa; For All of Us', integral to this purpose are the organisations, community groups, and individuals working to impact the city positively.

"Funding applications are diverse, with grants supporting priority outcomes of healthy families and homes, education, training, employment, vibrancy (arts, culture, and sports), environment and climate change, strengthening communities, optimised investments and community impact.

"Those elected to the trust have the opportunity to make a real difference. Collectively, organisations that Rotorua Trust work with positively impact nearly every Rotorua resident," McCullough said.

Those standing for the trust are encouraged to get their nomination in early. Nomination papers are available on the trust website or from the Rotorua Trust office.

Voting starts on Friday, October 28, and closes at noon on Saturday, November 19.

All registered on the electoral roll will be sent a voting pack. Voting can be done online, by post, or by personal delivery to the trust office.

Key upcoming dates

Trustee nominations close - noon, Friday, September 23

Voting starts - Friday, October 28, 2022

Voting closes - noon, Saturday, November 19

