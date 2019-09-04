A new spot has been secured in the Rotorua CBD for a large mural of a Te Arawa arts hero.

A wall located on the side of Ajays Emporium on Hinemoa St has been announced as the home for the mural put together by Ngāi Tūhoe artist, Taumata Soloman.

The painting called 'Te Toki Te Arawa Hero Mural' will be part of this month's Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival.

Five Te Arawa artists have been considered to be the subject of the mural with just one to be chosen.

Soloman said he was stoked to be able to do this and was more than happy to provide his skills.

"The person I'm painting means a lot to me, and I believe I can bring the true beauty of this person to life through colour."

"I've been artistically creative from a very young age, however it's only been over the past few years that I've realised what I can actually do. I love that I have the ability to express myself through art and bring to life visions and ideas in a contemporary, yet Māori way."

Numerous events have been organised as part of the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival, including theatre, kapa haka, Māori language, traditional and visual arts.

Soloman aimed to complete the wall before the end of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori with a ceremony unveiling it on September 29.

The mural painting will begin this weekend.