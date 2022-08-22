NZ Geothermal Week 2022, Mercury industry field trip. Photo /Supplied

After a whirlwind week of sharing and celebrating all things geothermal, NZ Geothermal Week 2022 drew to a close at the end of July.

Tour of Contact Energy's Tauhara geothermal power station due to be commissioned in 2023. Photo / Abby Dance The Photographer

The wild weather couldn't keep people away, with 18 events running and over 1200 tickets booked. There was something for everyone, the geothermal industry, the business sector, schools and the local community.

NZ Geothermal Week was hosted by Amplify, the economic development agency for the Taupō district, and held in Taupō, the heart of New Zealand's geothermal industry where over nine per cent of geothermal power is generated.

The week kicked off with a showcase of the new 45 hectare He Ahi eco industrial park, an exciting venture offering geothermal heat and custom builds for companies wishing to contribute to a sustainable energy future. Field trips to Mercury and Contact Energy power station sites highlighted the world-class scale of our local geothermal generators, including the 168MW Tauhara power station set to go live late next year.

Geothermal Week NZ opened In Taupō on Monday, July 25. TH-6 geothermal well steaming at right. Photo / Rachel Canning

Locals had the opportunity to attend an evening public seminar where local leaders Geo40, Miraka and Andy Blair, a proud born-and-bred Taupō local who is now president of the International Geothermal Association, shared what they are doing in the geothermal industry to ensure communities thrive well into the future. The Taupō District Library hosted a geothermal-themed Toddler Time, sharing local legends on how the volcanic features of our landscape were created during the fierce Battle of the Mountains.

The week's anchor event, the New Zealand Geothermal Association Annual Winter Seminar, enjoyed a record attendance of over 160 delegates from across New Zealand.

Guest speakers included Hon. Dr Megan Woods, Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority chief executive Andrew Caseley and chief executive of the NZ Institute of Directors, Kirsten Patterson.

The full day of thought-provoking presentations and discussions was followed by a celebration of NZ Geothermal Association's 30th Anniversary.

NZ Geothermal Association ceo Kennie Tsui (left) presents Aroha Campbell with a certificate for her lifetime membership award. Photo / Abby Dance The Photographer

During the evening event, the lifetime efforts and achievement of QSM Aroha Campbell, a local champion for Māori involvement in geothermal development, were recognised through her receiving an NZ Geothermal Association Lifetime Members Award.

Contact Energy general manager geothermal resources and development Mike Dunstall says they are proud to be a sponsor of NZ Geothermal Week.

"We are stoked to be involved with celebrating the geothermal industry and Taupo community. We see geothermal energy as playing a crucial role in New Zealand's renewable electricity sector."

Throughout terms three and four, Amplify will be continuing its efforts to spark interest in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEAM) and the geothermal industry among younger people through targeted outreach initiatives with local schools, science competitions, and tours of leading thermal geothermal companies in the Taupō district. It is anticipated these student-focused events will reach a further 1,400 people and hopefully inspire more talent to consider a future career in the geothermal industry.