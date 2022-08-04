Bay of Plenty blues 'n' roots band Kokomo. Photo / Supplied

Get ready for the smells and sounds of the first New Zealand Blues and BBQ Festival to be held at Rotorua's Village Green.

The festival will showcase top blues performers from all over New Zealand and Australia from November 25 to 27.

Bay of Plenty Blues Club secretary, Di Riddell, said she was excited for the new-look festival and sharing her passion for blues music with all who attend.

"We have already locked in a great line up of performers for the three days of the festival. All of the musicians love the concept of music and food paired for a fantastic weekend in Rotorua."

The festival line-up already includes well-known local band, House Band, as well as Wizard and Oz, Rehaab, Lazy Fifty, Dirty Tones with Fat Max, Collision, Theory 89, Kerry Le Lieve, Midnight Soul, Bruce Bissett and Kokomo with many more still to be announced.

The mouth-watering BBQ side of the Blues and BBQ Festival will be managed by locals Shaun and Alia Branson of Black Label Barbecue. Photo / Supplied

Hailing from the sunny Bay of Plenty, blues 'n' roots band Kokomo has been together since the 1990s. They are renowned for dynamic live shows and smart distinctive songwriting.

The band has toured extensively throughout New Zealand, performing at major rock, blues, jazz and folk festivals and with many top blues musicians from around the world.

The mouth-watering barbecue side of the Blues and BBQ Festival will be managed by locals Shaun and Alia Branson of Black Label Barbecue.

"Our barbecue journey really started by entering competitions, so Shaun and I are stoked to be sharing this experience with our Rotorua community," Alia said.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to check out New Zealand's best pitmasters as they compete in two internationally sanctioned barbecue competitions.

Winners receive a range of prizes including invitations to compete in barbecue competitions in United States of America.

While these teams are cooking purely for the judges, there will be many delicious vendors available while enjoying the music.

For those wanting to up their own barbecue game there will be a range of barbecue-related retailers ready with deals and a schedule of demonstrations, tastings and masterclasses will be available over the festival weekend.