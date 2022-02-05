Superintendent Warwick Morehu and his wife Leeanne Morehu. Photo / NZ Police

When Warwick Morehu left Police College more than three decades ago, he was initially posted to Rotorua as a young constable.

Last week, he was welcomed back, but as Superintendent Morehu - new director of training at The Royal New Zealand Police College.

Warwick affiliates to many iwi of Te Arawa, however through his father's side he affiliates to Ngāti Tahu and Ngāti Whaoa, from kuia Whata Henare, daughter of Herapeka. He is passionate about te reo me ona tikanga, which is a continuous journey, he says.

After six years as Taupō Area Commander, Warwick says the move out of the Bay of Plenty area is a tough one, but with wife Leanne taking up a national role for the Department of Corrections in Wellington, he knows it is the right move and is excited about the opportunities it presents.

Graduating wing 350 performed an impromptu haka after the powhiri for Superintendent Warwick Morehu, the new director of training at The Royal New Zealand Police College. Photo / NZ Police

"When I look at the Police College, it's the opportunity to effect change for the whole motu. It's working with our newest members to give them what they really need to do the best job in districts – the opportunity there is huge."

Warwick was welcomed to the role with a powhiri which included the Commissioner and Minister of Police, members of Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Police Executive, Horouta Marae kaumātua, and Department of Corrections representatives among others.

Commissioner Andrew Coster said: "Warwick, thank you for taking on this role. Leaders are the enablers, making sure their people have what they need in their environment to be great at what they do. You have my full support as you stand at the stern of the Police College waka. And while you're on that journey I ask you to keep filling the waka huia with things of value to police, iwi Māori and all our communities."

Warwick Morehu with members of his whānau and iwi. Photo / NZ Police

While one of his favourite roles in the police was as a frontline sergeant, Warwick says working as Taupō Area Commander was a role that defined him.

"Being an Area Commander was always something I quietly aspired to. It probably took a bit longer than it should have, more by my design than anything else. I felt like I had completed my journey and I was happy to be in this role, but then relieving in the District Commander role opened my eyes again."

Reflecting on his time as Taupō Area Commander, Warwick says some of the greatest highlights have been watching staff grow, develop and "being able to support them through to leadership roles". He acknowledges the amazing staff in the Taupō area and the difference they've made to the community.

Warwick has worked in a variety of roles across the Bay – from frontline to CIB, AOS to OC station for both Ōpōtiki and Kawerau – as well as a stint as prevention manager in Counties Manukau. It's all experience he'll take into the new role.

Superintendent Warick Morehu with previous incumbent Superintendent Scott Fraser. Photo / NZ Police

He's known for his successes in Ngati Rangiwewehi, a kapa haka group derived from the federated tribes of Te Arawa where he often performed as the male lead. He is a former top rugby player, appeared in the Once Were Warriors movie sequel and was the face of the 1999 World Cup Rugby campaign.

In one highlight from his police career he was praised for his calm demeanour and mana while as Taupō police area commander brought an end to a 22-hour siege in Onepu, a small Bay of Plenty town. The siege took place during a drug operation in 2016 where four police officers were shot and injured.