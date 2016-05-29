New partnership between Rotorua and China

29 May, 2016 07:40 AM 2 mins to read

A new, formal relationship with China will help Rotorua reach its goal of an annual $1 billion tourism spend in the district by 2030, mayor Steve Chadwick says.

Mrs Chadwick has signed a memorandum of understanding with Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone director Wang Fei in order to strengthen the tourism co-operation between Rotorua and the Chinese province of Henan.

This formal relationship will see 1000 more tourists coming to Rotorua from this province, which "will be great for our tourism numbers", Mrs Chadwick said.

She said the partnership would help Henan people learn and understand Maori culture and vice versa.

"It will also advance a cultural relationship between China and Rotorua."