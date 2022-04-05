The ski season is fast approaching. Photo / Ian Collins

Homeowners are being offered ski passes in return for renting a room to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts workers as the local housing shortage escalates.

Inspired by similar programmes in North American, Turns for Tenants aims to connect homeowners and landlords with RAL employees needing accommodation for the upcoming ski season.

Those with a room to rent - be it a unit, guest house, an extra bedroom within a house, or an entire house - are encouraged to lease it to an RAL employee in exchange for the choice of a season pass, a package of day passes, or a $500 voucher to be spent on the mountain.

Chief operating officer Travis Donoghue says: "While we have been working hard on the provision of our own employee housing, the ongoing shortage has meant that we have had to think differently this year. Unlocking extra rooms and accommodation within the local community encourages affordability and accessibility; a win-win for local homeowners and landlords and RAL employees."

Homeowners and landlords have been quick to respond to the initiative, with others in the community applauding RAL's initiative to help with the "annual scramble" for accommodation.

Several applications have already been received and the initiative has been shared broadly across social media by homeowners, past and present employees, and industry groups alike.

Homeowners or landlords are asked to apply online at www.mtruapehu.com/turns-for-tenants.

RAL will act as a facilitator, connecting available rentals with employees looking to rent. All rental/lease agreements are between the homeowner or landlord and the tenant.

Application for job roles at RAL for the 2022 winter season are open and listed at https://mtruapehu.hosting.staffcv.com/