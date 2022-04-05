Louisa Wall is leaving Parliament. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I don't blame Louisa Wall for leaving Parliament.

She is a talented Member of Parliament. I'd like to think that others who have done 14-plus years in the House would be too.

But if you're not wanted, not valued by your party and colleagues, and this seems obvious, then of course you walk.

From my observation, she always gave the job 100 per cent, and then some. That's in her background as an accomplished sportswoman too. She performs. She knows if she does her job well she can improve the quality of life for New Zealanders.

I think you'd be hard-pressed to find many MPs who have consistently performed to the high standards she set for herself.

She knows leadership is not a popularity contest.

A person of her ability and leadership skills has no need to stick around just to make up the numbers.

She has nothing to lose by moving on. Interesting, when you're hard-working and well-respected by the public and other political party politicians, you get overlooked by the party hierarchy.

At least she isn't prepared to quit - and stay.

That's very noticeable in some MPs. They have lost interest and motivation, and it shows. Louisa has marketable skills and competencies and would be an asset in any position that requires integrity, motivation and transparency.

I know people from Auckland, not just Manurewa where she was the electorate MP for nine years, who went to Louisa for help because they got nowhere with their own local MP.

She assisted people from all walks of life. She was also known for being well prepared and did her homework before attending meetings in Parliament. Ask parliamentary staff.

They can tell you who is on top of their game and who puts in minimal effort. Staff talk, and Louisa was getting noticed and praised.

Attention was directed at her, away from those who sit around the Cabinet table. When you're admired and respected for your work ethic, people start to seek you out first rather than some your colleagues in higher positions.

That can cause the 'little green-eyed monster' to stir.

To think MPs should be above jealousy and envy towards one of their own hard-working colleagues, who is just getting the job done, is to underestimate the amount of ego-stroking that happens in the Beehive.

I remember getting in the lift at the Beehive one day and a Minister of the Crown got in too. When he got out, I said to the senior civil servant I was with "he's shorter than I expected".

"They're all short in this place" was the wry response, followed by an explanation.

Apparently, staffers know whose egos need stroking. Honestly, why would you bother?

Louisa's had success with her private member's bills and input into others; legalising same-sex marriage, revenge porn outlawed, safe zones around abortion clinics and the protection of investigative journalism bill is now with a select committee.

The advocating, consulting and legislation drafting for these bills all required sustained commitment.

The Government can take credit for passing these, and the amendments, into law but it was Louisa Wall who thought they were important enough to put them into the Private Members Ballot Box in the first place.

And then she set to work to get them across the line.

Just because you speak up, stand your ground on certain issues and are prepared to have hard conversations, this should not rule you out for promotion. We seem to be reluctant these days to say what we think.

For decision-makers, in my view, this is taking the road of least resistance, the easy way out. I don't believe most people in leadership positions go out of their way to upset their colleagues. But I think you must be free to respectfully state your views without prejudice or repercussion.

We probably all like to be liked but when you hold different views and are prepared to express and argue in support of them, I think you get seen as unhelpful or disruptive. So most stay silent. Don't make waves.

Louisa represented New Zealand in sport. She was a Black Fern and Silver Fern. She knows what it's like to be knocked down but she's also been trained to get back up and play on until the game is over.

Her parliamentary career may be over but I don't think for one moment we've seen the last of her.

It is her fearless leadership that New Zealand sorely needs at this time. There are other political parties out there, places to go, people to see and options to consider.

Kia kaha, Louisa. We know your achievements. They are now writ large in New Zealand law.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a Rotorua District councillor and member of the Lakes District Health Board. She is also the chairwoman of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.