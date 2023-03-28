Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Free speech should not make others feel less free - or less safe

British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker is drowned out by trans-rights supporters at Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

We can kiss and “be kind”. Goodbye, that has long gone.

Speeches, often mixed with what I believe are ugly sentiments and actions, seem to be cropping up in public meetings lately.

Richard Dawkins, who recently visited New Zealand and has shown his disdain for religion, also has no time for matauranga Māori, (Māori knowledge) saying Māori knowledge should not be viewed as a science. He wrote a column for UK magazine the Spectator calling the teaching of mātauranga in science classes “ludicrous” and criticised the use of te reo Māori in Government documents and questioned its use when few people were fluent.

An anti-co-governance roadshow taking place at present is riling folks both for and against this Government policy. The Stop Co-Governance Tour, due to be held in Tauranga next month but had its event at Rotorua Bowling Club cancelled, has already attracted protests and controversy for its likening co-governance to apartheid.

And last Saturday we had a flying visit from Posie Parker. She’s got it in for the LGBTQIA+ community.

New Zealand has always had its fair share of hate but do we need Parker to come to our shores and tell us how we should view other New Zealanders, who might be different from some of us?

No, we don’t. In my view, Parker just added more fuel to those who feed off hate speech.

The LGBTQIA+ community is already a vulnerable group.

Parker came to spread her rhetoric in a public place, to be reported by public media platforms.

She is an anti-transgender rights activist who holds public rallies and protests to share what in my view are divisive messages opposing the human rights of transgender people.

I believe this devalues our transgender families and friends as human beings with the potential to incite hatred towards this group of New Zealanders. This is so wrong.

Immigration NZ could have said “no” to her visa application.

Do we want a group of New Zealanders to be targeted with malicious intent?

Why did the Government shy away from making it clear human rights apply equally to all our citizens?

Why should members of the LGBTQIA+ community have to fear for their safety?

I want all New Zealanders to feel safe and be treated with respect.

When you live with stress and fear it takes a toll on your health and emotional and mental well-being.

Post-Covid, we are seeing reports from around the world describing how people are anxious, uncertain about the future and with feelings of high stress and trauma.

Any action that can trigger or target another group, such as Parker’s agenda, should be prevented.

The protesters who showed up at Albert Park in Auckland on Saturday took what they believe to be hate speech seriously.

They didn’t want a bar of it.

I don’t think the majority would be against free speech either, but not when it has the potential to incite hatred and conflict towards a group of New Zealanders.

Māori leader the late Moana Jackson put it simply: “No one’s exercise of free speech should make another feel less free”.

I would add to that “less safe” as well.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and non-profit sectors and is the chair of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency. She writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Raukawa-Tait, of Te Arawa, believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.