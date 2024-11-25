The first liquidators’ report is expected this week.
Mayor hopes Maketū Pies will get ‘another life’
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, who has previously lived in Maketū, said many generations have fond memories of Maketū Pies so it was sad news the business may close up shop.
“This reflects how challenging times are currently and we’re grateful that Te Arawa Management Ltd tried to keep Maketū Pies open not just for the great pies, but also for the many staff who will be impacted by this.”
She said it was “reassuring” to hear staff were being looked after during the liquidation process.
“We hope that in future there is another life for the iconic Maketū Pies and we can enjoy them once again.”
Te Arawa Management Ltd interim chief executive Tina Kilmister-Blue, in a letter to community leaders on Thursday, outlined the sector challenges, which included increasing costs and smaller margins and how it could “no longer continue to contribute further investment to keep operating”.
Some “serious” options to retain the business were investigated but none were viable as they required significant investment.
“We appreciate all our people over the lifetime of Maketū Pies have contributed towards a Kiwi icon that will be remembered for years to come”.
