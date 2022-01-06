Main building at Golden Glow Motel demolished following fire

Work began today to demolish the main building at Golden Glow Motel following a fire last week.

Firefighters were called to the motel last Thursday at 11.21am and five fire crews from Rotorua, Ngongotahā and Mamaku went to the scene.

The motel's relief manager doing laundry at the back of the motel called emergency services after she was notified of the fire by a cleaner.

Dark smoke coming from the roof of the motel could be seen as far away as Western Heights.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman had said on the day that no one was injured in the fire.

Last week after the fire, Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Mike Bryant told the Rotorua Daily Post 11 MSD clients had received financial support to stay at the Golden Glow Motel.

He had said, "We are in contact with them and are working to arrange alternative accommodation as soon as possible".

A spokesman for Golden Glow Motel declined to comment.