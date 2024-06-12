Twenty lucky Lotto players, including two from Tauranga, will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $13,378 with second division in last night’s live Lotto draw.
Winning tickets were sold at New World Brookfield and Greerton Lotto in Tauranga, a statement from Lotto NZ said.
A MyLotto player from New Plymouth also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $25,626.
A MyLotto player from Waikato won $4.5 million with Powerball first division.
The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Northland
Otaika Lotto & Post - Whangārei
New World Warkworth - Warkworth
MyLotto (x4) - Auckland
Woolworths Papakura - Papakura
Pak N Save Pukekohe - Pukekohe
New World Brookfield - Tauranga
Greerton Lotto - Tauranga
MyLotto (+PB) - New Plymouth
Woolworths Hāwera - Hāwera
MyLotto - Napier
Waterloo Four Square - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Wellington
MetroMart Redwood - Christchurch
MyLotto - Christchurch
Park Night N Day - Timaru
MyLotto - Dunedin
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.