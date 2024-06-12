Twenty lucky Lotto players, including two from Tauranga, will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $13,378 with second division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

Winning tickets were sold at New World Brookfield and Greerton Lotto in Tauranga, a statement from Lotto NZ said.

A MyLotto player from New Plymouth also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $25,626.

A MyLotto player from Waikato won $4.5 million with Powerball first division.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Northland

Otaika Lotto & Post - Whangārei

New World Warkworth - Warkworth

MyLotto (x4) - Auckland

Woolworths Papakura - Papakura

Pak N Save Pukekohe - Pukekohe

New World Brookfield - Tauranga

Greerton Lotto - Tauranga

MyLotto (+PB) - New Plymouth

Woolworths Hāwera - Hāwera

MyLotto - Napier

Waterloo Four Square - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Wellington

MetroMart Redwood - Christchurch

MyLotto - Christchurch

Park Night N Day - Timaru

MyLotto - Dunedin

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.