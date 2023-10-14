Bay of Plenty Lotto players are among winners. Photo / File

Lotto players from Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki are among winners celebrating alongside All Blacks fans and National Party supporters today.

The Powerball winning ticket from last night’s draw was sold in Whakatāne to a player who will get $31,786 while 17 Lotto players, including one from Ōpōtiki, each won $15,283 in Lotto’s second division.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Paper Plus Whakatāne. The winning second division ticket in Ōpōtiki was sold at New World Ōpōtiki.

The other second division winners were from Whangārei, Auckland, Taranaki, Ōpunake, Marton, Wellington, Marlborough, Christchurch, Ashburton, Timaru and Otago.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.