A Rotorua player has won a share of Lotto First Division. Photo / NZME

A Rotorua Lotto player has won half a million dollars.

They were one of two players who won $500,000 in last night's live draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at New World Newlands in Wellington and on MyLotto to a player from Rotorua.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile Strike has rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible either in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.