Nicky Logan, left, Karolina Joyce, Hannah Kiernan and Carl Lomas at Lake Tikitapu on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Nicky Logan, left, Karolina Joyce, Hannah Kiernan and Carl Lomas at Lake Tikitapu on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Local swimmers have impressed in choppy conditions at the Generation Homes Legend of The Lake Open Water Swim Event at Lake Tikitapu.

Swimmers from all around the country took part in the event, part of Banana Boat Ocean Swim Series, on Saturday.

A cold and windy day set up challenging conditions for the swimmers taking part, including those from Swim Rotorua Club who achieved some fantastic results.

Ryan Logan, 14, was first up in a gutsy 3.5km swim around the lake finishing second in his age group.

Karolina Joyce, 14, got first place in three different categories including the 1km event.

Nicky Logan, 11, showed real perseverance as the youngest member of the team and swam for a superb third placing in his age group in the 1km event.

Hannah Kiernan, 14, achieved sixth place in her age group for the 1km event.



Carl Lomas led by example and finished first in his age group in 1km event.