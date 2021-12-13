Local rider wins Reyna Equestrian National Young Rider Eventing Championship in Taupō

Charlotte Penny on Festival at the National Young Rider Eventing Championship. Photo / www.takethemoment.co.nz

In Charlotte Penny's own words, "it was a good day at the office" at the Reyna Equestrian National Young Rider One-Day Eventing Championship.

She won the event on Festival, at the Dunstan Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre in Taupō at the weekend, but was also runner-up on SD Amourosi.

Charlotte held fourth and third place respectively after the dressage phase of the Portage Cars CCI3*-S class, but was the only rider to produce clear showjumping rounds inside the time, to move into the top two spots after that phase.

She jumped clear across country with both horses, but incurred four time penalties with SD Amourosi giving the title to his stablemate Festival. However, 19-year-old Charlotte is young enough to give SD Amourosi his chance to have his name engraved on the Charisma Trophy next year or the year after.

Third place went to Jasmyne Speake, of Cambridge, riding Pioneer Jeepers Creepers, improving from sixth after the dressage and showjumping, in which she had a rail down, but finishing with a clean sheet on the cross-country.

Brittany Fowler, of Matangi, finished fourth on Game Keeper, moving up one spot from their dressage standing despite having two showjumping rails down, thanks to a clear cross-country round.

Kelli Frewin, of Hastings, led after the dressage riding Phoenician Zatalk, but had two showjumping rails down, and withdrew prior to the cross-country.

Results:

1st Charlotte Penny, Festival, 30.4 penalties, 2nd Charlotte Penny, SD Amourosi, 33.5 penalties, 3rd Jasmine Speake, Pioneer Jeepers Creepers, 36.7 penalties, 4th Brittany Fowler, Game Keeper, 39.7 penalties.