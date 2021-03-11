Rotorua aiming to become a film production hub. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

With much of the world still in lockdown, New Zealand and the regions are quickly becoming a great place to live, work and make films.

Steambox, a Māori film collective, is partnering with Film Bay of Plenty to make Rotorua a hub for New Zealand's film industry.

The existing Waiariki Film Studio on White St will move to a larger 5000sq m building, equipped with sound stages, film studios, a green screen and an education facility.

Producer Lara Northcroft said Rotorua was a film-friendly city.

"There are projects that are happening all over the country at the moment and we feel there is a real opportunity for film in the regions."