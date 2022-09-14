Local Focus: Hana Tapiata on Candidate Camera

Hana Tapiata explains what she hopes to achieve by running for a Māori ward seat.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Hana Tapiata's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

"Born into movements for Māori by Māori" is how Māori ward candidate Hana Tapiata describes herself.

After being a candidate in 2020 for Te Pāti Māori, Tapiata has become a māmā and says she decided to focus on local body politics because it's closer to home.

"I feel more drawn to this type of position in service of my community here in Rotorua," she said.

Co-governance can be effective, Tapiata believes, if "done well with good processes in place and clear communications".

Tapiata says Three Waters in theory is a good idea but there needs to be robust process in place as well as a focus on the communication around it.

Focusing on tourism in the region would be a top priority for Tapiata.

"Many of our whānau own or are involved in businesses that cater to tourists and at the moment we don't have many of them," she said.