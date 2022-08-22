Local Focus: Ben Sandford on Candidate Camera

Local lawyer Ben Sandford discusses his reasons for wanting to be the next Rotorua Mayor.

In the latest in the Local Focus Candidate Camera series, Rotorua mayoralty candidate Ben Sandford shares his views on the cost of living, climate, emergency housing and what his top three priorities would be if elected mayor of Rotorua.

Poverty and its effects on the community is the big election issue for lawyer Ben Sandford, who is running for Rotorua mayor.

"We see that with homelessness in Rotorua, we see that with emergency housing and the wider effects that's having around anti-social behaviour, criminal activity and gangs," he said.

"There's a key role for the council to play in that."

Sandford is the only mayoral candidate who supports the Labour Party but, on Three Waters, Sandford said there are "issues with it".

"I think it's complicated, the government structure is complicated".

But, he said, the current system "isn't working and we can see that happening daily".

Watch the full Local Focus interview to hear Sandford's views on the cost of living, climate, emergency housing and what his top three priorities would be if elected mayor of Rotorua.