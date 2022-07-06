The Taupō School of Music has established a fund with the Geyser Community Foundation to ensure its longevity. Photo / NZME

Local children will benefit from the new fund established by the Taupō School of Music with the Geyser Community Foundation.

Music school board of trustees chairwoman Tracey Lidington says the endowment fund was part of Taupō School of Music's long-term funding strategy.

"It would be tragic should anything happen to the school. Many people have worked hard and the school has ignited the musical interests of many young children in the Taupō district.

"Donations made to the fund will be managed by the Geyser Community Foundation and the capital retained forever."

She says establishing a fund with the Geyser Community Foundation provides a powerful way for trustees, tutors, students, supporters and members of the public to make contributions including bequests and endowments in wills at any time.

"Once our fund reaches its investment target, the interest earned will benefit the school year on year, forever.

"The annual income could be used in a number of ways for the benefit of its staff and students such as providing scholarships and prizes or improving resources such as instruments."

Geyser is responsible for the administration, investment, compliance and governance of the fund, on behalf of the Taupō School of Music.

"To be able to play a musical instrument and be involved in musical activities has been proven time and time again to influence a child's academic success and general wellbeing.

"We are hoping locals will jump on board and help us by making donations to our new fund."

Geyser chairwoman Helene Phillips says the foundation is honoured to have been chosen by the Taupō School of Music to manage the fund in perpetuity.

"Community foundations are the fastest-growing form of philanthropy in the world.

"We're different because we're not about one single cause, we're about a place and its people."

Donations of any size can be made at any time by direct banking or by credit card through Geyser's website www.geysercf.org.nz