Lake City Athletic children win medals at Waikato Bay of Plenty Athletics Championships

Thirty-nine Lake City Athletic children won medals at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Athletics Championships. Photo / Supplied

Lake City Athletic children have maintained their stellar reputation at regional events with an impressive showing at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Athletics Championships.

Children's convener Kelly Albrecht said the club sent 63 children to compete at the event in Tauranga.

"We had an amazing day with some outstanding results.

"We brought home 78 individual medals from 39 children. That included 31 golds, 24 silvers and 23 bronze."

Jackson Hepi, 10, won gold in every event he entered at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Athletics Championships. Photo / Supplied

Albrecht said there were some particularly outstanding performances that deserved special mention.

Marcus Ryan, 8, and Amber Albrecht, 9, both broke records in the discus. Marcus with "a massive throw" of 28.24m and Amber 30.92m - a record that has stood since 1989.

Jackson Hepi, 10, won four golds, one in every event he entered. These were long jump, high jump, 100m and 200m.

"An absolutely cracker of a day for him," she said.