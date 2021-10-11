Kuirau Park bore failure: Council brings in well-drilling equipment

A bore casing at Kuirau Park failed over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Well-drilling equipment is expected to arrive in Rotorua tomorrow to deal with a failed bore casing that forced mud, water and steam through a Rotorua road over the weekend.

An area of the Kuirau Park remains cordoned off following the geothermal activity, including a section of Kuirau St near the playground.

Rotorua Lakes Council learned of the failure on Saturday morning and has been attempting to cool the area down.

It said this afternoon there was still "a lot of geothermal activity".

Well-drilling equipment was assembled in Taupō today and will arrive onsite in Rotorua tomorrow.

"Work will then begin on suppressing the geothermal activity."

The council said on Sunday the cause of the casing failure was still being assessed.

"[On Saturday] efforts were made to quell the geothermal activity using cold water and cement, however this was unsuccessful due to the high pressure of the bore," the council said.

It said the well-drilling equipment would "allow mud and cement to be injected into the ground at much higher volumes. This should suppress the geothermal activity."

"Once this happens there will be a clean-up, then the road will need to be repaired. It is likely that the bore will be unable to be repaired and will be grouted shut permanently."

Council and security staff were onsite 24/7 keeping a close eye on the situation.

Areas outside of the cordoned-off area remain safe to use, with parking near the playground still available.

"While this sort of thing isn't a regular occurrence it does happen occasionally. If you're in Kuirau Park please keep well clear of the cordoned-off area."