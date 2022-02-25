Children excitedly set off for last year's Rotorua Mini Marathon event. Photo / NZME

Rotorua youngsters can lace up their sneakers and chip away at an impressive goal, with the Rotorua Mini Marathon returning.

The Mini Marathon is an annual event for children in school Years 1 through to 8, held the day before the Rotorua Marathon.

This year the Mini Marathon is happening on Friday, May 6.

Each child will complete a total of 40km in the weeks leading up to the event day, and then run the final 2km of their full marathon distance at the Mini Marathon on this date.

Georgia Smith, Event Promotions marketing and sponsorship manager, says the Mini Marathon is an awesome event for local school children to get involved in as it provides them with a physical activity goal to chip away at, and track their progress at completing 40km of running (or walking) in the build-up to the event day.

"This is a massive achievement for so many of our participants who don't see themselves as active or sporty kids, or have never done an 'event' before, let alone one that results in them completing a full marathon of running (or walking).

"It also provides many of them with their first event-day experience.

"Seeing the kids be surrounded by hundreds of others to complete their final 2km in a fun, positive atmosphere really enforces the positive message of getting outside and being active, and the overall positive impact that can have on kids' wellbeing."

In 2021, there was just shy of 3000 children who participated in the Mini Marathon.

"This is a normal response as we have school groups coming back every year to take part in this event."

Georgia says it is well-known why being physically active is beneficial for people of all ages, and Event Promotions likes to encourage people of all ages to get outside and have a go at some form of physical activity.

"Having children take part in the Mini Marathon, as well as our other events based for this age group, provides them with a fun and safe event that is catered to their abilities.

"By providing positive, quality opportunities for kids to take part at such a young age it will hopefully be a stepping stone in them developing a life-long love of being active."

Entries are now open - all children must enter through their school and the school will pass on their school group spreadsheets to the registration manager, Khushali.

For any questions, you can contact her at info@eventpromotions.co.nz. Entries are $6 per child.

Under the current red light system, all Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines will be required at Event Promotions events - scanning in at QR codes, presenting vaccine passes where required, social distancing, and wearing masks.

Keep an eye on the Event Promotions website and social media for any Covid-19 related updates.