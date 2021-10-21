How to keep busy and support other locals during Labour weekend

Kaeleb Ngatai has works in the Rotorua Potters Exhibition which begins over Labour weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kaeleb Ngatai has works in the Rotorua Potters Exhibition which begins over Labour weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Many will be looking forward to a well-deserved long weekend break with Labour weekend around the corner - and Rotorua citizens are being encouraged to enjoy what's on offer and to support other locals.

Labour Day (Monday) commemorates the eight-hour working day initiated by the labour union movement over a century ago.

Those with a passion for cars can head down to the Village Green on Sunday where there will be a large group of Ford Mustangs gathered.

The Bay of Plenty Mustang Owners Club is hosting an event where owners who can make it will park up for public viewing from about 11am to 1.30pm, before going on a tour of the sights of Rotorua and surrounding areas.

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard is encouraging Kiwis to support their local tourism operators and hospitality venues this weekend. Photo / NZME

The event will go ahead with weather and Covid alert levels permitting.

Club president Bruce Lewis says with every car show they have, people seemed to flock to have a look.

"People seem to have an affection for cars of the era they grew up in and especially older people like seeing the cars."

He encourages people to come along and enjoy having a look at the cars, and says if anyone has a Mustang and would like to come along to learn more about the club and being a member, they are welcome to.

Bruce says they are a very social club, and members do lots of runs and interactive things.

He says he was a member of the Auckland Mustang Owners Clubs for 10 years and has now been with the BOP club for six years.

The Bay of Plenty Mustang Owners Club is hosting a public viewing event. Photo / Supplied

If you're wanting some inspiration for early Christmas presents, you could check out the Rotorua Potters Exhibition.

It is free entry and running at the Arts Village from Saturday, October 23, to Saturday, November 13. The opening is tonight.

Rotorua Potters Group member Anna McLay says there are 266 exhibits, which is huge compared to last year's of about 140 works.

She says there are 24 of the group's artists with works in the exhibition, and prices start at $15.

There is a range of pottery such as cups, bowls and sculpture, and a variety of styles used such as on the wheel and hand building.

Anna says their members have a range of experience - some have 50-plus years while others have been doing pottery for only a year or so.

"It's a really great way for people to come and get some local art and support local.

"It's great for people to be experiencing different art forms, and pottery is something anyone can do at any age.

"Hopefully, this will inspire people or people will find local gifts to buy for Christmas."

During the exhibition dates, there will also be an open day on November 6 at the Arts Village in the group's pottery studio.

"We will open the doors, let people come and see potters at work, they can play with clay and talk with the artists."

Due to Covid alert level 2 restrictions, the Lake Tarawera Spring Fair Committee has made the decision to cancel the Spring Fair this year, and it hopes to see everyone next year.

Leading tourism operators from Rotorua are calling on Kiwis who can visit local tourism operators this Labour weekend to do so.

Labour weekend is traditionally an important time for tourism operators, signalling a return to the busier summer months.

This year, with Auckland in level 3 and a question mark over whether the Waikato will remain in level 3, it is shaping up to be a challenging weekend for local tourism operators.

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard says the people of New Zealand have been amazing at doing what they can to support tourism since Covid-19 hit.

He encourages fellow Kiwis to get out and to support their local tourism operators and hospitality venues this weekend.

"To our team in Auckland, kia kaha, we thank you for the sacrifice you are making on behalf of the rest of the country.

"Since borders closed early last year, the industry has had to lean on Kiwis travelling locally.

"We thank you for the support during this time of uncertainty, but once again ask for this support to extend throughout Labour weekend."

He says whether you're intrigued by city attractions, or excited to explore the nooks and crannies that our beautiful country has to offer, there is something for everyone, and this weekend is the perfect time to explore them.

"Showing the tourism and hospitality industries support in our time of need will go a long way to ensure we can continue entertaining Kiwis – and hopefully tourists – in the near future."

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button says Labour weekend has always been an important holiday for tourism providers across the motu, but this year it's not just important, it's vital.

"The complications caused by Covid-19 have slowed us down, but we are all itching and fully prepared to showcase our attractions to visitors this Labour Day.

"New Zealand tourism has been delivering Kiwis a breath of fresh air in alert level 2 on and off over the last year.

"There's no need to worry about Covid-19 protocol when visiting our tourism and hospitality sites, looking after the safety of our customers is the No 1 priority, and we've set up all the procedures to do so."

Although the weather could be a little dreary over the long weekend according to the forecast, Sport Bay of Plenty has shared some of the favourite outdoor areas to explore.

It suggests lakes Okataina and Okareka are lovely places to explore, and are two of the lesser-visited and tucked-away areas of the Lakes region.

"The Whakarewarewa Forest Loop Trail is a favourite amongst our team and an excellent way to sample to the best of the forest.

"At 35km long, it's also a decent day out so pack a picnic, or look at dividing it up into shorter sections."