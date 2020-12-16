Harcourts Taupō Rentals Christmas street light trail

Roll on 2021 indeed! Happy 2021 everyone. Photo / Wayne Frost Photography

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Bundle the kids into the car and take a night-time tour of the streets of Taupō to see Christmas-light displays as part of Harcourts Taupō Rentals' Light Up Your Home 2020.

General manager Emma Nichol said the light display was a fun and free family event in the week leading up to Christmas.

"A couple of streets, Woburn Place and The Circle, have traditionally had several homes decorated and enter as a joint effort. A lot of people find it nice to actually park and walk down those streets."

Emma said some homeowners encouraged people to come onto their section to see all the details.

So far, 12 homes are included in the tour but Emma says there has been a really positive response from social media posts and more homeowners are getting in touch to be included.

Happy holidays from our house to yours, the Christmas lights in the Frost family garden. Photo / Wayne Frost Photography

She said the public can vote for their favourite on their Facebook poll and win a prize for entering. The property with the most votes will also win a prize.

An updated list of addresses on the tour and a map will be available on Facebook page @HarcourtsTaupōRentals

"Keep up with the event, follow the poll and see when new homeowners join the event and add their address."

Two of the properties are semi rural, and Emma recommends allowing a decent amount of time to those intending to visit all the addresses.

Homeowners are asked to be sensible about Covid-19 contact tracing and if they do allow people onto their property to have a QR code available for scanning.