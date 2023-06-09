Peter McLeod, pictured in 2011, was instrumental in getting the Warriors into the NRL. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua hosts the Bay of Plenty Rugby League annual nines tournament this weekend, a highly anticipated event featuring trophies named after influential figures in our game and region.

The tournament champions in the women’s division will be awarded the Christine Panapa Trophy, named for a remarkable individual who was also made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her outstanding contributions to sport and Māori communities, particularly in rugby league.

Panapa’s enduring dedication to sports and culture continues to inspire us all.

In the men’s division, the tane champions will be honoured with the Peter McLeod Cup. McLeod was a fervent supporter and advocate of rugby league, possessing an administrative background that showcased his passion for the sport.

He served as Auckland Rugby League chairman in the late 1980s and 1990s, displaying exceptional leadership skills. Beyond rugby league, McLeod made significant contributions to the events and venues industry, and was a prominent figure in New Plymouth from 2000 to 2005 and then in Rotorua from 2005 to 2015.

His most noteworthy achievement was his unwavering determination to establish an Auckland team in the NRL.

Starting in 1992, McLeod relentlessly engaged with the NRL for three years, conducting thorough research, negotiating deals and persistently pursuing his vision. His efforts paid off when the Warriors faced off against the Brisbane Broncos on March 10, 1995.

McLeod’s trailblazing initiative not only brought the Warriors to life but also paved the way for similar professional sporting ventures such as the New Zealand Breakers and the Wellington Phoenix.

During my tenure at Rotorua Events and Venues, I had the privilege of working under McLeod’s guidance for 10 years.

I always cherished his anecdotes and insights into the Warriors and NRL experiences, even though his language was often colourful and not suitable for general consumption. Despite McLeod’s initial scepticism, we managed to secure the first of five successful pre-season bids at Rotorua International Stadium, thanks to his tenacious spirit.

McLeod’s unwavering loyalty and support also contributed to hosting numerous pre-season camps for the Warriors, and Breakers and Phoenix fixtures in Rotorua.

It’s worth contemplating whether these franchises would exist today without McLeod’s visionary ideas for rugby league.

Tragically, Peter passed away in 2015.

This weekend’s tournament marks another instalment of the Peter McLeod Cup, a fitting tribute organised by Jenny Nahu and Bay of Plenty Rugby League. The McLeod family deeply appreciates this honour bestowed upon Peter.

His daughters Penny and Fiona hold vivid childhood memories of Carlaw Park in Auckland and have carried on the family’s passion for rugby league.

The grassroots club nines tournament perfectly embodies where it all began for McLeod and his profound love for the game. Let’s come together and show our support for the greatest game at Puketawhero Park.

As fans of the Warriors, rugby league, and other professional franchise codes, we owe McLeod a debt of gratitude that extends far beyond what we may realise.

His vision and tenacity have left an indelible mark on the sporting landscape.

“Simply the best.”

