Raukura's Nganatatafu Vake in action during their opening Super 8 match against Napier Boys' High School in Rotorua on Saturday. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

Raukura's Nganatatafu Vake in action during their opening Super 8 match against Napier Boys' High School in Rotorua on Saturday. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

OPINION

Hākinakina community news is a weekly update on our own local community sports and athletes.

A foggy, grey and damp day greeted two schoolboy teams from Napier Boys’ High School in Rotorua last weekend.

The much anticipated Super 8 clashes between traditional rivals, the Napier Boys’ and Rotorua Boys’ High School 1st and 2nd XVs, were going to be a good measure of where both schools stood early in the season.

The Hawke’s Bay visitors prepared well by travelling the day before to give them every chance for the challenge ahead.

A recent pre-season tournament in Japan was also ideal preparation for the season with regard to team culture and bonding.

The sleep-in didn’t help the visitors in the 2nd XV clash, however, where they were dominated by size and skill to be outplayed 47-5.

Then it was the short walk across the fields to the main event, the 1st XV fixture. The grandstand filled up and it was clear several Napier supporters had made the trip to see their boys in action.

I managed to squeeze into a seat close to Raukura Rugby sponsors, Rob and Linley Parry from Rotorua McDonald’s, as they sat unassumingly, but also very proud of the association they have with Rotorua’s top schoolboy team.

Our local boys started strongly with an early try and it seemed the form guide would reflect no surprises.

However, it was soon obvious the visitors were just getting into their work and the well-organised forward pack, coupled with the measured decision-making of their backs, saw them grind down the local response and, by halftime, the 22-7 score line to Napier perhaps flattered the Rotorua boys.

Visiting supporters James Cotter and Paul Campbell seemed pretty relaxed with proceedings and the chat soon steered towards the drive home to get there in time for the Warriors-Broncos kickoff at McLean Park, Napier.

Rotorua’s fullback, Wiremu Brailey, had to leave the field injured. Napier were also down to 14 players.

Napier regrouped and the 14 remaining players continued to dominate the breakdown and stretched the lead out to an unassailable 32-7.

The local boys seemed to find some late adrenalin and dominated the final exchanges against a tiring Napier pack, but time was not on their side as they finished 32-19 behind.

Special mention must go to referee Jaco Brouwer, who controlled the game brilliantly and the boys responded well to his game management.

Rotorua Boys’ High School 1st XV co-captains Sairusi Ravudi and Jai Tamati will have some soul-searching to do during the week but they can be pretty satisfied in being part of a legacy that is Raukura Rugby.

It was entertaining to watch grassroots rugby and connect with our national game at its raw, passionate and amateur best.

- For your community sports news and stories, please contact Crispian.stewart@eves.co.nz