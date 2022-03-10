Gisele Howard with her medals from the 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships. Photo / Supplied

Three members from Lakes City Athletic Club ran, jumped and threw their way to the medal podium at the 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships.

Representing Athletic Waikato BOP, Hannah Gapes placed first in the Women Under 20 5000m, Lisa Adams placed first in the Para F37 shot put, and Gisele Howard placed third in the Women Under 20 long jump along with fifth in the Women Under 20 triple jump.

Hannah and Gisele were part of the Athletic Waikato BOP relay team which placed third in the Women Under 20 4x400m relay.

Gisele was also part of the Athletic Waikato BOP relay team which placed third in the Women Under 20 4x100m relay.

The championships were held over four days, March 3 to 6, at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

Gisele jumped a distance of 5.02m to gain third place in the Women Under 20 long jump, and says she was also stoked with her fifth place triple jump as it had been a personal best for her at 10.80m.

She says this felt good because it meant her training was paying off.

This was her first time competing at the national championships she says it was a cool experience.

"It was very professional and there were a lot of good people there. It was scary but great at the same time."

Gisele says she enjoyed seeing all the other athletes and experiencing how well done the event was.

Hannah says she was both super excited and relieved to win the 5000m back-to-back this year.

"I am usually a front runner, but on the day I decided to run a tactical race, and tuck in behind the leader for the first 3km at a comfortable pace.

"I made my move at 2km to go and relied on my strength and speed. This made for a really fast last lap to finish strong with a convincing win."

She says this is the biggest track and field event in New Zealand for the year.

"It is the main event and winning the 5000m was my main goal. It was my last national track event before I head overseas and I really wanted to win it."

Hannah says off track she enjoys catching up with other athletes around the country who have become really good friends over the many years of running together, but on the track, it's down to business.

"I am just grateful that this event was actually able to go ahead with all the difficulties of Covid restrictions and keeping athletes safe.

"All credit to Athletics NZ, the officials and the volunteers for making it possible for us all. For me it really didn't matter that there were no spectators, I was just pleased to be racing."

She will now be starting to build towards the Oceanias which are in Australia in June.

"I hope to be selected for the U20 5000m. This will be a great precursor leading into the New Zealand cross-country winter season.

"From there I head to North Carolina State University in August to join the NCAA Division 1 Wolfpack athletics team, coached by Laurie Henes."

She says to compete in this sport at national level there are many people and organisations to thank along the way for their continued support.

"My family, my coach, my local club Lake City Athletics, AFFCO, Adastra Foundation, Craigs Investments and BayTrust. I am truly grateful."

Lake City Athletic Club vice president Pam Kenny says this was probably the best representation the club has had at the national championships for a number of years, and the fact they all came back with medals was great.

"It's a great reward for all their hard work."

Over the last few years these events have been covered by Sky Sport Next, allowing those who couldn't be in the venue to watch the action.