Gowns and Geysers series following Miss Rotorua 2021 soon to air on television

Miss Rotorua 2021 contestants on Crowning Night. Photo / David Rowe Photography

There's not long to go until triumphs, transformations, trials and tribulations from Miss Rotorua 2021 will be aired on television, giving people a "VIP backstage pass" to the pageant.

The pageant will feature in a new bilingual reality series called Gowns and Geysers by Te Noni Productions. It will air on January 22 on TVNZ On Demand.

Director Tina Wickliffe said they were still in post-production, adding the finishing touches and sparkle to the series.

"So while the pressure is on, we're super excited to give viewers a VIP backstage pass to a beauty pageant like no other."

She said their crew was small and dedicated, and they had worked around the clock to get the job done.

It had been a long ride, with principal filming beginning in June 2021, but the reward was a show unlike anything else on local television, she said.

"We can't wait for people to discover this new guilty pleasure and binge the whole series."

Wickliffe said viewers were going to be cheering on the contestants and willing them to succeed.

"As a film crew, we became really invested in the journeys of contestants such as Patience Pari who learns a valuable lesson about the vagaries of social media.

"One of my faves is the 'goth girl' Amelia Sherman - her journey to beauty queen is one audiences won't forget in a hurry."

Then there's the star of the show, pageant director Kharl Wirepa.

She said you had to keep the cameras rolling on him at all times because you never knew what hilarity or profound wisdom was going to escape his lips.

"One of the highlights for me was living in the geothermal city every weekend for the duration of Stiletto Camp.

"I love Rotorua, and I can see why the Miss Rotorua Foundation is committed to raising up the women of this city."

She said they made a point to film contestants in famous locations such as Hell's Gate and Whakarewarewa, and they also wanted to capture that old world Rotorua charm and elegance in a way that personifies the city as a grand old dame.

"We're also counting on the relatable beauty and drama of the Miss Rotorua pageant to bring in viewers from all around the world - we want viewers from Hong Kong tuning in to cheer on Kogi So!

"Put a couple of hours aside, and binge-watch Gowns and Geysers, you might end up on a transformational journey yourself."

Kogi So was crowned as Miss Rotorua 2021. Photo / David Rowe Photography

Producer Ngahuia Wade said they were really excited for the show to launch later this month.

Last year's Covid lockdown added to the work of making the show come together – 13-14 weeks of shooting became 16-18 weeks.

She said the editing could take up to 50 hours a week and be up to 12 weeks of work, so it was quite a long process, but they loved editing because it was where all the magic came together.

"I think it's a great show because it's a real inside look at women of all ages in society and where they are at in their life, how privileged some are and not so privileged others are."

It also showed how women could be helped to feel and look beautiful, she said.

She said it was fascinating to watch the transformations and development in a lot of the contestants, both inside and out, and that for some it was the first time seeing themselves as worthy.

Wade thought it was great for Rotorua to see what role the community could play for women in society, as there were a whole lot of women out there who needed help.

"Some joined to feel better and more confident in themselves. I think that's great for Rotorua to see."

Wade said the crew had loved this wonderful opportunity to get up close and personal, and thanked the contestants and foundation for trusting the crew with their story and with their journey.

Miss Rotorua Foundation director Kharl WiRepa said it was exciting to have the premiere of the show on January 21 here in Rotorua.

"There were so many things that happened at this year's pageant and the television crew from Te Noni Productions will showcase all the trials and tribulations, and the experience that is the Miss Rotorua journey."

He said it would be unique and interesting to watch because a lot of those involved in the production of the show, and all the women in the pageant, were connected to people here in the city.

WiRepa said Gowns and Geysers was a great opportunity to showcase Rotorua, including its unique cultural aspects, with its multicultural community and commitment to advancing as a bilingual city.

"It will show the whanaungatanga and manaakitanga of our community, and how we all work together to create better outcomes for our community."

Shauni James is one of the Miss Rotorua 2021 contestants featured in the television show.