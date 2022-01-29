Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson attended the sod turning ceremony on Saturday at Reporoa. Photo / NZME

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson attended the sod turning ceremony on Saturday at Reporoa. Photo / NZME

Work has started on a new papakāinga development at Reporoa that will see 27 new iwi homes built.

The Government has backed the project with more than $12 million.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said the project would bring whānau back to their tūrangawaewae and reinvigorate the Waimahana Marae.

The site for the new houses, within the rohe of Ngāti Tahu – Ngāti Whaoa, was blessed and had the sod turned on Saturday morning.

The ceremony marks the start of construction for the first part of the Waimahana Marae papakāinga project.

Once completed, the three papakāinga projects will comprise of 27 rental homes built between Reporoa and Taupō, with a Government investment, through Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga, of $12.35 million.

"I congratulate the whānau for reaching this important milestone in their housing journey. I know the vision behind this papakāinga is to ensure intergenerational living thrives, where whānau are living in warm, safe and affordable homes," Jackson said.

Saturday's project is the first of three projects, Waimahana Lands Trust, and received $3.7 million of funding through Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga. It will develop seven collectively-owned rental homes.

"Nearly one year ago at Waitangi, this Government made a commitment to increase the support for Māori housing right across the country. As we draw near to Waitangi Day, it's fitting to celebrate this much-needed papakāinga development," Jackson said.

Jackson also unveiled a plaque dedicated to the tamariki who perished during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.

"This loss is a sad reality for many Māori communities and a reminder to all of us about the importance of protecting our whānau and whakapapa during the Covid pandemic. We can learn from our past, draw strength from it and look forward to a brighter future. The next generation of tamariki will live in warm, safe and healthy homes thanks to the vision and hard work of their whānau," Jackson said.

Tauhara North Kāinga Ltd is overseeing all three papakāinga projects which include the first project of seven collectively-owned rental whare, the second project of four kaumātua rental homes and the third project of 16 kaumātua rental homes across the four Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa marae.

Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga is a joint initiative between Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development that will increase the Māori housing supply across the motu (region).