Police would be monitoring the procession. Photo / NZME

A large funeral procession is expected to cause disruptions in Whakatāne this morning.

Police said the procession would leave from Wairaka Marae and travel to the urupa on Bunyan Rd.

This was expected to happen between 11am and 12pm.

"Motorists should expect some traffic disruptions if travelling through these areas during this time," a statement from police said.

