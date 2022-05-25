Trojan John and Taiko Drummers. Photos / Supplied

The community is invited to enjoy being serenaded by local musicians as part of celebrating music.

The May Music Show is on this Saturday and is a celebration at The Arts Village of New Zealand Music Month.

It is free to attend and includes music performances from musical groups, songwriters, and performers.

The May Music Show was created to provide space for musicians to perform and for the community to enjoy some music and grooves.

Art in the Park usually creates the same space with a festival vibe, but with its cancellation the team at The Arts Village decided to split the two facets of the event.

The stallholders were able to sell their artworks and wares at Art on the Green last month, and now musicians will get to serenade the community at the May Music Show.

Kellez Mcmanus, Te Mana Whakahaere (director) of The Arts Village, says: "We are really stoked to create opportunities for our local up-and-coming musicians to share their musical talents.

"Rotorua is spilling with talent and we want to continue to provide a platform for them to develop their passions and build confidence in their craft."



The kaimahi (staff) invites the community to come along for a nice, music-filled Saturday.

Hello Stranger on Hinemaru - formerly Arts Village Cafe - will open on the day for people to buy kai and drinks.

The Arts Village thanks the project funders for this kaupapa, Creative Communities Scheme Rotorua and Rotorua Trust.

The details

- What: May Music Show

- When: Saturday, May 28, 10am to 2pm

- Where: The Arts Village, Studio Two

- Free



Performance line-up

● 10am: Thermaleles

● 10.20am: Sweet As

● 11.40am: Trojan John

● 1.20pm: Kiwi Racco Taiko Drumming

● And one TBC performance