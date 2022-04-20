NZME

Fire crews a battling a fire at a Lake Tarawera property.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said multiple crews were battling a fire at a two storey dwelling around 20m by 10m in size.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports came in around 8.15am of a fire in a carport attached to a house on Spencer Rd.

Road closures were possible, she said.

Fire crews from Lake Tarawera, Lake Okareka, Rotorua and Ngongotahā are on scene.

There was no information on any injuries at this stage.

More to come.