Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo/NZME.

Forty-seven finalists have been announced for this year's Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said there had been an unusually high number of quality entrants this year which, in his view, reflected the tight-knit business community.

The calibre of the finalists was "magnificent", Heard said.

He acknowledged Covid-19 had a big impact on the sector but it also highlighted businesses that were run well.

''The ones who were left are pretty strong. We're always amazed at the resilience of our businesses that come out of the woodwork at this time of the year.''

Heard said it was a great opportunity for businesses to go through the process of talking to the judges and measure themselves against others.

''It's good for marketing and exposure.''

The awards were also the business party of the year and often had more participants than in larger cities.

''We have a tremendous following and... I put it down to Rotorua's tight-knit business community and their ability to party and have fun together.''

The winners will be announced at a gala event on November 5. About 800 people were expected on the night.

The finalists are -

Toi Ohomai Creative Arts & Design (Excellence category)

The Wedding Guy

Wawata Creative

Amokura Glass

Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire

Scion Innovation & Technology (Excellence category)

InfraCore Limited

Local Gecko Productions

Reo Ora

Formery (Mountain Jade)

Deloitte Hospitality and Retail (Excellence category)

Pullman Rotorua

Pullman Rotorua. Photo/NZME

Ready2Roll Shuttles

HGD Detailing Limited

Kānuka Boutique Florist

Mamaku Blue

The Shine Collective Manaakitanga Tourism (Excellence category)

Rotorua Rafting Limited

Velocity Valley

A speed boat rounds a turn at Velocity Valley. Photo / Velocity Valley

Skyline Luge Rotorua

Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua

Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings Primary Manufacturing and Building (Excellence category)

Evolve Construction

Classic Builders Lakes District

BOP Plumbing & Gas

Kiwispan Rotorua

Patchell Group of Companies

Holland Beckett Law Professional Service (Excellence Category)

Proactive Pest Solutions Ltd

Awhi Rōpū Consultants

Mainfreight Rotorua

New Zealand freight company Mainfreight operates in 26 countries in five regions around the world. Photo / Supplied.

Chemwash Rotorua

Jasco Distributing

Index Engineering Ltd

Sofa Tech NZ

Top Staff Solutions

RotoruaNZ Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change (Business category)

Rotorua Rafting Limited

Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua

Secret Spot Hot Tubs has been named as a finalist. Photo/NZME.

Mourea Coffee Company

Index Engineering Ltd

Timberlands Workplace Safety (Business category)

InfraCore Limited

Redwoods Treewalk & Altitude

MSD Employer of the Year (Business Category)

InfraCore Limited

Index Engineering Ltd

Hayes International

Third Place Cafe

Osbornes Funeral Directors Not for Profit & Social Enterprise (Business category)

Rotorua Trails Trust

Rotorua Trails Trust is a finalist. Photo/NZME

Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust

Rotorua Community Hospice Trust

Parksyde Community Centre

BNZ Bilingual Business (Business category)

The Miss Rotorua Foundation

The Miss Rotorua Foundation has been named as a finalist.

Wawata Creative

Kura Kārearea Ltd

NZME People's Choice

Kanuka Boutique Florist

Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights A_241019sp13.JPG

The 700-metre-long eco-tourism walk by Redwoods Treewalk is a magical experience that radiates tranquillity. Photo / Cameron Mackenzie.

Seva Day Spa

Sukh Beauty Skin Clinic

Zorb Rotorua