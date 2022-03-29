Entries are now open for the 2023 Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand. Photo / Korupt Vision

Entries are now open for the 2023 Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand. Photo / Korupt Vision

Entries are now open for the 2023 Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand, with the bucket-list race for triathletes being held on March 4.

Ironman New Zealand showcases the best of the country's natural wonderland and delivers one of the most electric atmospheres of any Ironman event in the world.

The event will return to its usual weekend in March in 2023 after the 2022 Ironman New Zealand was postponed to December 10 in 2022.

Due to a high number of entries opting to move from the postponed March 2022 event to March 2023, places will be limited as hundreds of athletes are already signed up to take on Ironman New Zealand and Ironman 70.3 New Zealand next year.

As well as domestic athletes already registered, Aotearoa's borders reopening from April 13 will mean next year's Ironman New Zealand is expected to welcome a large number of international athletes to Taupō's Great Lake, rolling hills and scenic roads.

Ironman New Zealand race director Wayne Reardon says the organising team is excited to put New Zealand on the global triathlon stage once more.

"We can't wait to welcome hundreds of domestic and international athletes to Taupō twice in the space of a few months, giving participants, their families and spectators the chance to experience the culture and beauty on offer in the home of Ironman New Zealand," Wayne says.

"With many athletes having already moved their entry into the 2023 Ironman New Zealand and Ironman 70.3 New Zealand, and more gearing up to take on both the December and March events, I urge anyone keen to experience the world's second-oldest Ironman to act fast to secure their spot on the start line."

Taupō District mayor David Trewavas says the community is looking forward to welcoming Ironman athletes to the region.

"We are looking forward to having our Ironman whānau back in town again for this iconic event. Our local businesses always benefit and the buzz around town is always something to look forward too. Hosting two full Ironman events within the space of a few months is an added bonus."

Entries for the 2023 Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand and Ironman 70.3 New Zealand to be held on March 4, 2023, are open now. Register at www.ironman.com/im-new-zealand