Rotorua Business Awards launch at the Pullman Hotel. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Entries have opened for this year's Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards, with hundreds expected to attend the event in November.

The Rotorua Business Chamber launched the awards at an event last night, and nominations and entries opened this morning.

While attendees were able to gather in person last night, last year's awards event was postponed three times and the decision had been made for it to be held virtually in February.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said it was wonderful to hold the launch last night.

"It's great to be back having events, it's what we are all about . . . events are at the heart of it all."

Catriona Gordon from Tomkins Wake, left, and Miriam Hewson from Futureproof Concepts officially launch the event on Tuesday night. Photo / Andrew Warner

He was excited for the November event and said seeing who would be nominated.

"We have so many hidden gems in this town."

Entries into the 15 categories will be open from May 11 until July 8, and can be self-entry or by nomination.

Heard said anyone could nominate anyone for the awards and entry was simple and free.

"The event itself is scheduled for Saturday November 5 and this year we expect a massive turnout of up to 800 delegates to the black tie, gala evening at the Energy Events Centre."

Heard said there was a category for everyone.

"Every year we uncover lots of hidden gems that modestly go about their daily performance of excellence in our city.

"Let's recognise them and celebrate their successes."

They said nominations took only a few minutes and the process was simple and easy.

Schedule:

May 11 – Nominations & Entries Open

July 8 – Nominations & Entries Close

July 18 to August 5 - People's Choice Voting Period

August 8 – Finalists Announced

November 5 – Gala Evening

The Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2022 categories

Excellence Categories - The winners of these categories will all be eligible to win the Supreme Award and Overall Winner of the awards.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology - creative arts & design - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

Scion – innovation & technology - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

Deloitte - hospitality and retail - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

The Shine Collective - manaakitanga tourism - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings - primary manufacturing & building - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

Holland Beckett Law - professional services - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

Business Categories

Rotoruanz - kaitiakitanga environmental sustainability and climate change - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

NZME - people's choice - entry by nomination and winner decided by public vote

Ministry of Social Development - employer of the year - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

BNZ - bilingual business - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

Timberlands Limited - workplace safety - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

(tbc) - not for profit & social enterprise - entry by nomination, winner selected by judges

Red Stag - business person of the year - winner selected by sponsor and panel of previous winners

Rotorua Lakes Council - outstanding contribution to rotorua - winner selected by sponsor

Tompkins Wake - supreme award - overall winner selected by judges from the six excellence category winners