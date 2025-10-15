Emergency services were called to the crash on Bryce Rd just after 9.30am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Driver airlifted after fiery crash on closed Targa Rally route south of Rotorua

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bryce Rd just after 9.30am.

Two people have been injured, one critically, after a car crashed into a tree south of Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bryce Rd just after 9.30am.

The road was closed this morning for a stage of the Targa Rally.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two trucks were called to the crash at Ngākuru just after 9.30am.

“On arrival crews found a car crashed into a tree and the car was on fire.