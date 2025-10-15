“All persons were out of the car.”
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one helicopter were called to the crash on Bryce Rd
One person has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital in critical condition and one has been taken to Rotorua Hospital by road in serious condition, he said.
Police said they were notified of vehicle on fire after crashing into a tree on Bryce Rd about 9.30am.
The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.
According to the Rotorua Lakes Council website, Bryce Rd was closed this morning for a stage of the Targa Rally.
When asked if the vehicle was involved in the rally, police directed the Rotorua Daily Post to rally organisers.
Rally organisers declined to comment.