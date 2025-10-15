Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Driver airlifted after fiery crash on closed Targa Rally route south of Rotorua

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bryce Rd just after 9.30am.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bryce Rd just after 9.30am.

Two people have been injured, one critically, after a car crashed into a tree south of Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bryce Rd just after 9.30am.

The road was closed this morning for a stage of the Targa Rally.

A Fire and Emergency

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save