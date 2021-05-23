Detour in place for Ngongotahā bound traffic this week

Traffic build up at Ngongotahā due to work on the Ngongotahā roundabout. Photo / File

Traffic build up at Ngongotahā due to work on the Ngongotahā roundabout. Photo / File

People travelling from Rotorua to Ngongotahā will face a detour for the next six weeks.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a press release a short section of State Highway 36 would be closed from today.

People traveling from Rotorua to Ngongotahā, Hamurana and Tauranga will be detoured via State Highway 5 and Western Rd, it said.

The detour does not affect southbound traffic heading into Rotorua.

This work will be clearly signposted to assist road users in knowing where to go.

The Western Rd detour map for those travelling from Rotorua to Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

To help with traffic flow the new SH5/SH36 roundabout free flow (slip) lane will be opened and two temporary roundabouts installed - one at the SH5/Western Rd turnoff and one in Ngongotahā Village at the SH36/Western Rd intersection.

Manual traffic control may also be in place at times.

While the detour is in place there will be additional traffic along Western Rd. The detour will be monitored to ensure traffic is flowing and will be adjusted if necessary.

The changes are expected to be in place for up to six weeks.

Motorists are asked to take extra care while the detour is in place, especially at the Ngongotahā Village end.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists for their patience during this time.